Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 881,158 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10.
- On Thursday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $54,882,490.20.
- On Tuesday, June 12th, S Robson Walton sold 1,106,272 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $92,971,098.88.
- On Friday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 666,445 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $56,274,615.80.
- On Wednesday, June 6th, S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15.
Shares of WMT opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 841.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 98,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
