Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 881,158 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Monday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10.

On Thursday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $54,882,490.20.

On Tuesday, June 12th, S Robson Walton sold 1,106,272 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $92,971,098.88.

On Friday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 666,445 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $56,274,615.80.

On Wednesday, June 6th, S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15.

Shares of WMT opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 841.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 98,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.