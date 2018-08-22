Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 175,551 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,125.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 120,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

