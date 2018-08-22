Vulcan Materials (VMC) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Argus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Argus to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,129 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after acquiring an additional 952,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 823,657 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,495,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after acquiring an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

