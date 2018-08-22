Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 201.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

