Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Commerzbank

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($210.23) target price from research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($252.27) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cfra set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, equinet set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €195.65 ($222.33).

VOW3 traded down €1.90 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €138.82 ($157.75). 1,585,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($141.76) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($218.52).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

