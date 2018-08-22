Vitae (VITAE) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Vitae has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11,201.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 5,727,776 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

