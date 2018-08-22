Visa Inc (V) Position Reduced by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,322,847,000 after buying an additional 719,390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after buying an additional 639,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,810,126,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,827,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,773,643,000 after buying an additional 548,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.