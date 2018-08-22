Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $707,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Wabash National worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 17.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

WNC stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

