Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $199,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 374.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $716,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

