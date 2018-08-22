Vipshop (VIPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

