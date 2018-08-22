VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.85

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 2610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $426,000.

