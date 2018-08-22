Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $9,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,688,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.