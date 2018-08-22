Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,350,000 after buying an additional 318,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,642,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,861,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVS stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,022 shares of company stock worth $270,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
