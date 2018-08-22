Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,350,000 after buying an additional 318,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,642,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,861,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,022 shares of company stock worth $270,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

