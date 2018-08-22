Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,381 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,004,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,687 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $865,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,206,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $345,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

