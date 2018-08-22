Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,292,254 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $149.97 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

