Viacom, Inc. Class A (VIA) vs. Childrens Place (PLCE) Head to Head Comparison

Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: PLCE) and Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Viacom, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Childrens Place shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class A and Childrens Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom, Inc. Class A $13.26 billion 1.12 $1.87 billion N/A N/A Childrens Place $1.87 billion 1.25 $84.69 million $7.91 17.77

Viacom, Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Childrens Place.

Profitability

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class A and Childrens Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom, Inc. Class A 15.65% 23.53% 6.77% Childrens Place 4.28% 30.86% 15.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viacom, Inc. Class A and Childrens Place, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom, Inc. Class A 2 1 0 0 1.33 Childrens Place 1 2 10 0 2.69

Viacom, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Childrens Place has a consensus price target of $145.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Childrens Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Childrens Place is more favorable than Viacom, Inc. Class A.

Risk and Volatility

Viacom, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Childrens Place has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viacom, Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Childrens Place pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Childrens Place pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Childrens Place has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Childrens Place beats Viacom, Inc. Class A on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viacom, Inc. Class A

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,014 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 190 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

