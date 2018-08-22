Veru (VERU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Veru and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 130.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veru stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veru worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

