Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $633,882.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00010733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $633,882.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,664.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.04279583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.28 or 0.08222674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00866323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01423833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00194650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.02062159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00287195 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 45,637,600 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinroom, QBTC, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

