Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,817,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,175.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 996 shares of company stock worth $112,124 and have sold 596,651 shares worth $66,932,739. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 174,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.