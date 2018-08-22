Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lara May & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

