Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Holdings Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25,068.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,010. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

