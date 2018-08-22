Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,292 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,154,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

