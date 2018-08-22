Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $41.75 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Tucows worth $41,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Tucows by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,028,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,765,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $622,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $1,090,200. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.05 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $71.75.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

