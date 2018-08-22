ValuEngine Upgrades Potlatchdeltic (PCH) to Hold

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.30 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 49.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 43.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.5% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 218,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

