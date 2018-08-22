ValuEngine Downgrades NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (NDEKY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.98. NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.