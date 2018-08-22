ValuEngine Downgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

EZPW stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $137,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $190,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

