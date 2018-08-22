ValuEngine Downgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
EZPW stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $131,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $137,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $190,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
