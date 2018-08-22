Vale (VALE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects to produce more than 100 million tons (Mt) per quarter in the second half of 2018 to meet its full year guidance of approximately 390 Mt. The company will be able to achieve this as volumes continue to improve at its S11D mine. Vale’s cash cost is expected to be lower than $13 per ton in second-half 2018, benefiting from the competitiveness of growing S11D volumes, seasonally lower costs and higher production. Vale is steadily deleveraging its balance sheet via increased free cash flow generation. It remains on track to boost shareholders' value over time. Steel demand continues to be strong backed by growing global economy, strong machinery and construction sector activity. Steel-makers continue to look for higher iron ore grade and low alumina iron ore to increase productivity while lowering emissions. In this regard, Vale is well positioned as a major supplier of sinter fines combining high iron and low alumina.”

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 386,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. Vale has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

