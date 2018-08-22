US Bancorp DE Sells 3,875 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VF were worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 5,303.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of VF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VF to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

NYSE VFC opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In other news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,673 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,535. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.