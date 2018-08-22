US Bancorp DE Sells 20,207 Shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

