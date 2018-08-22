Urban Outfitters (URBN) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 363490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after acquiring an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,725,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,581,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,468,000 after acquiring an additional 469,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,202,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

