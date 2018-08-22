Urban Edge Properties (UE) vs. Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Financial Contrast

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: AHH) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 6.50 $67.07 million $1.34 17.32 Armada Hoffler Properties $302.77 million 2.60 $21.04 million $0.99 16.26

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 19.70% 7.67% 2.77% Armada Hoffler Properties 9.85% 5.24% 2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

