UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.