United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

MA opened at $203.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

