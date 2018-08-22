United Internet (UDIRF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

UDIRF opened at $50.68 on Friday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply