United Internet (UDIRF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

UDIRF opened at $50.68 on Friday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

