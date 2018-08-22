United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Sold by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 9,454.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 521.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $86.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.