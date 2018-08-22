United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,268 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $197.31 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

