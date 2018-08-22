Unilever (UN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 2,736,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,399 shares.The stock last traded at $57.27 and had previously closed at $57.07.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. analysts forecast that Unilever NV will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

