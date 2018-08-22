Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 120.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unifi by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $223,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,113.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,718.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,280 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of UFI opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $603.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $181.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

