Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a $22.72 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,373,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,794,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 161,658 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

