Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Set at $278.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $278.00 price target by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $242.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $261.40.
In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
