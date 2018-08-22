Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Set at $278.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $278.00 price target by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $242.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

