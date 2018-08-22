UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (PRU) a GBX 2,250 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 2,250 ($28.76) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.02) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a GBX 2,076 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,275 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,235 ($28.57) to GBX 2,120 ($27.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,152.76 ($27.52).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.27) on Monday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.47).

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

