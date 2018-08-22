UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €50.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €50.00 ($56.82) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.60 ($65.46).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €51.80 ($58.86) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a one year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.