UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.33. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.45%. equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

