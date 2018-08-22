U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Director Clayton Trier Sells 1,250 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $144,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USPH opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

