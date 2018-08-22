U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Director Clayton Trier Sells 1,250 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $144,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
USPH opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.