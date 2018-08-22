U.S. Energy (USEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,435,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,706% from the previous session’s volume of 90,269 shares.The stock last traded at $0.95 and had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

