U.S. Bancorp (USB) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1628053136653 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,663. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

