Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $7,772,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $892,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 31.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 368,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 78,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,072. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

