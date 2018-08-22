Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,530 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 2.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 160,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after buying an additional 356,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. MasTec’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

