Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Two Rivers Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9265905718651 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.85%. research analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Two Rivers Bancorp news, Director Andrew A. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,773 shares of company stock valued at $85,788. Corporate insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

