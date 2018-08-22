Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94,170 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $59,904.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $824,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,611,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,474,196 shares of company stock valued at $144,167,050 in the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

